Market News
July 1, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 5.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 4

2 Min Read

    MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take around 5.3 points off the index.       
 RIC        COMPANY          DIVIDEND      STOCK        IMPACT
                             (pence)       OPTION       
            AVEVA GRP        29                         0.07
            COCACOLA HBC AG  2.57 (EUR)                 1.77
            INTL CONSOL AIR  0.515 (EUR)                2.90
            NEXT             110                        0.57
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 RIC             COMPANY           DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
                 BABCOCK INTL      22.9
                 F&C IV.TST        2.9
                 HOMESERVE         16.2
                 MURRAY INTL TR    12
 <PARA.L         PARAGON GROUP     7
                 SCOTTISH INV TR   5.3
                 TALKTALK          1.5
                 WORKSPACE GROUP   35.61
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
