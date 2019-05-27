Market News
May 27, 2019 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 5.38 points off FTSE 100 on May 30

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.38 points off
the index.    
    
 RIC         Name              Dividend       Stock     Max Shift
                               (pence)        Option    
             MARKS & SP.       7.1                      0.46
             NATIONAL GRID     31.26          Yes       4.19
             SAGE GROUP        5.79                     0.25
             WHITBREAD         67                       0.48
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 

 RIC           Name                Dividend 
                                   (Pence)
               BANK OF GEORGIA     2.55 (Georgian lari)
               BRITVIC             8.3
               COMPUTACENTER       21.6
               CONTOURGLBL         3.69 (USc)
               GREENCORE GROUP     2.45
               GR.PORTLAND         6.32
               GRAINGER            1.73
               HILTON FOOD GRP     15.8
               INTGRAFIN HLDG      2.6
               UDG HEALTHCARE      4.46 (USc)
               WITAN INV TST       2.35
               WITAN INV TST       2.35
 

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below