FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 27, 2017 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 Dec. 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.51 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY   (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                      (pence)                      
 British              43.6                         3.86
 American                                          
 Tobacco                                           
 BT Group             4.85                         1.57
 Halma                5.71                         0.08
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 Dixons Carphone                     3.5
 Grainger                            3.26
 Newriver REIT                       4.2
 RPC Group                           7.8
 Schroder                            5.6
 Asiapacific Fund                    
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.