Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 Dec. 28

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.51 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British 43.6 3.86 American Tobacco BT Group 4.85 1.57 Halma 5.71 0.08 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Dixons Carphone 3.5 Grainger 3.26 Newriver REIT 4.2 RPC Group 7.8 Schroder 5.6 Asiapacific Fund (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)