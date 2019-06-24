Market News
Ex-divs to take 6.18 points off FTSE 100 on June 27

    LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.18 points off
the index.    
 RIC       Name                         Dividend        Stock        Impact
                                        (pence)         Option       
           BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO     50.75                        4.61
           BRITISH LAND CO              3.1                          0.12
           BURBERRY GROUP               31.5                         0.51
           EXPERIAN                     32.5 (USc)                   0.92
           JD SPORTS                    1.44                         0.02
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
    
 RIC       Name            Dividend (pence)
           CALEDONIA       43.2
           FIDELITY CHINA  3.85
           PAYPOINT        21
 

 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Josephine Mason)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
