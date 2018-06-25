Ex-divs to take 6.18 points off FTSE 100 on June 28

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.18 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British American 48.8 4.30 Tobacco British Land Company 6.016 Yes 0.23 Burberry 30.3 0.48 CocaCola HBC 0.54 (EUR) 0.36 International 0.145 (EUR) 0.81 Consolidated Air Group (IAG) Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Babcock 22.65 B&M European 4.8 Caledonia 41.5 Investment Trust JD Sports 1.37 Fashion Renewi 2.1 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Julien Ponthus)