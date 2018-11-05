Ex-divs to take 6.2 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 8

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 6.2 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BP 10.25 (USc) 5.96 WHITBREAD 32.65 0.23 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BLACKROCK SML 12 CARD FACTORY 7.9 GALLIFORD TRY 49 GO-AHEAD GROUP 71.91 LANCASHIRE 15 RENEWABLES 1.625 GREENCOAT UK 1.69 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)