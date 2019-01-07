Ex-divs to take 6.6. points off FTSE 100 on Jan 10

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.6 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BHP Group 102 (USc) 6.6 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Amigo 1.87 Brewin Dolphin 12 Greencore 3.37 Paragon 13.9 Primary HLTH 0.6 Qinetiq Group 2.1 WH Smith 38.1 UDG Healthcare 11.75 Workspace Group 16.97 (Julien Ponthus)