FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 19, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 6 points off FTSE 100 on March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.02 points off
the index.  
            
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 British                 48.8                       4.30
 American                                           
 Tobacco                                            
 Randgold              200 (USc)                    0.51
 Resources                                          
 Schroders             79                           0.34
 Segro                 9.08          Yes            0.35
 Sky                   13.06                        0.52
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Close Brothers                     21
 Group                             
 Centamin                          0.1 (USD)
 Dunelm Group                      7
 Fidelity                          4.35
 European Values                   
 Kier Group                        23
 Meggitt                           10.8
 OneSavings Bank                   9.3
 Phoenix Group                     25.1
 Stobart Group                     4.5
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.