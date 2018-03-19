Ex-divs to take 6 points off FTSE 100 on March 22

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.02 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British 48.8 4.30 American Tobacco Randgold 200 (USc) 0.51 Resources Schroders 79 0.34 Segro 9.08 Yes 0.35 Sky 13.06 0.52 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Close Brothers 21 Group Centamin 0.1 (USD) Dunelm Group 7 Fidelity 4.35 European Values Kier Group 23 Meggitt 10.8 OneSavings Bank 9.3 Phoenix Group 25.1 Stobart Group 4.5 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)