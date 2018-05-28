Ex-divs to take 6 points off FTSE 100 on May 31

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Marks & Spencer 11.9 0.75 National Grid 30.44 Yes 4 Taylor Wimpey 10.4 1.31 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Britvic 7.9 Computacenter 18.7 Ferrexpo 3.3 (USc) Great Portland 5.84 Estates On The Beach 1.1 Spire Health 2.5 SSP Group 4.8 UDG Healthcare 4.25 (USc) (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)