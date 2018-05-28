FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 6 points off FTSE 100 on May 31

    LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.05 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 Marks & Spencer                11.9                       0.75
 National Grid                30.44         Yes            4
 Taylor Wimpey                10.4                         1.31
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Britvic                            7.9
 Computacenter                     18.7
 Ferrexpo                          3.3 (USc)
 Great Portland                    5.84
 Estates                           
 On The Beach                      1.1
 Spire Health                      2.5
 SSP Group                         4.8
 UDG Healthcare                    4.25 (USc)
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)
