Ex-divs to take 6.18 points off FTSE 100 on June 27

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.18 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (pence) Option BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 50.75 4.61 BRITISH LAND CO 3.1 0.12 BURBERRY GROUP 31.5 0.51 EXPERIAN 32.5 (USc) 0.92 JD SPORTS 1.44 0.02 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) CALEDONIA 43.2 FIDELITY CHINA 3.85 PAYPOINT 21 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Josephine Mason)