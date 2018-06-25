FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 25, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in an hour

Ex-divs to take 6.18 points off FTSE 100 on June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.18 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                  (pence)                      
 British American                   48.8                       4.30
 Tobacco                                                       
 British Land Company             6.016         Yes            0.23
 Burberry                         30.3                         0.48
 CocaCola HBC                     0.54 (EUR)                   0.36
 International                    0.145 (EUR)                  0.81
 Consolidated Air                                              
 Group (IAG)                                                   
 
    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday are: 
 
 COMPANY        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                           (pence)    
 Babcock                     22.65
 B&M European              4.8
 Caledonia                 41.5
 Investment                
 Trust                     
 JD Sports                 1.37
 Fashion                   
 Renewi                    2.1
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.