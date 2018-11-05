Market News
November 5, 2018 / 9:54 AM / in 39 minutes

Ex-divs to take 6.2 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 8

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take around 6.2 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND        STOCK      IMPACT
                       (pence)         OPTION     
                                                  
 BP                    10.25 (USc)                5.96
 WHITBREAD             32.65                      0.23
                                                  
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 BLACKROCK SML                                     12
 CARD FACTORY                                     7.9
 GALLIFORD TRY                                     49
 GO-AHEAD GROUP                                 71.91
 LANCASHIRE                                        15
 RENEWABLES                                     1.625
 GREENCOAT UK                                    1.69
 
 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.