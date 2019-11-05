Market News
November 5, 2019 / 9:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 7

1 Min Read

    MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.5 points off
the index.        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION    IMPACT
                       (pence)                       
 BP                    10.25                         6.32
 WHITBREAD             32.65                         0.17
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
 (RIC)       COMPANY            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
             CARD FACTORY       7.9
             GALLIFORD TRY      35
             GENUS              18.8
             SOFTCAT            26.4
             SCHRODER ORIENT    4.6
             GREENCOAT UK       1.735
 
         

 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
