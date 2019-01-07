Market News
January 7, 2019 / 10:46 AM / in 2 hours

Ex-divs to take 6.6. points off FTSE 100 on Jan 10

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.6 points off the
index.
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 BHP Group              102 (USc)                   6.6
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Amigo                             1.87
 Brewin Dolphin                    12
                                   
 Greencore                         3.37
 Paragon                           13.9
 Primary HLTH                      0.6
 Qinetiq Group                     2.1
                                   
 WH Smith                          38.1
 UDG Healthcare                    11.75
                                   
 Workspace Group                   16.97 
                                   
 
 (Julien Ponthus)
