Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 17

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.77 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) HSBC 10 (U.S. Yes 5.73 cents) Intertek Group 47.8 0.30 Tesco 2 0.74 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ascential 3.8 Clarkson 50 F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd 0.5 Inchcape 18.9 Pagegroup 8.6 Saga 6 TBC Bank 1.64 (GEL) Ted Baker 43.5 Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.625 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd 0.92 Witan Investment Trust 10.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)