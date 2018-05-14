FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 17

    LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.77 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 HSBC                       10 (U.S.       Yes           5.73
                            cents)                       
 Intertek Group             47.8                         0.30
 Tesco                      2                            0.74
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                            (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                               (pence)   
 Ascential                                     3.8
 Clarkson                                      50
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd             0.5
 Inchcape                                      18.9
 Pagegroup                                     8.6
 Saga                                          6
 TBC Bank                                      1.64 (GEL)
 Ted Baker                                     43.5
 Renewables Infrastructure Group               1.625
 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd              0.92
 Witan Investment Trust                        10.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
