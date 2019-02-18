Ex-divs to take 7.2 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 21

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.16 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Carnival 0.5 (USD) 0.252 GlaxoSmithKline 23 4.445 Imperial Brands 65.46 2.465 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBGI SICAV 3.375 HICL 2.01 Infrastructure Company Limited Lancashire 8 Holdings Plus500 0.6191 USD Pershing Square 0.085 USD (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)