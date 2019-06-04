Ex-divs to take 7.2 points off FTSE 100 on June 6

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 7.2 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION A.B.FOOD 12.05 0.17 JOHNSON MATTHEY 62.25 0.47 KINGFISHER 7.49 0.63 SAINSBURY(J) 7.9 0.51 SCOT MTG INV TR 1.74 0.10 TAYLOR WIMPEY 10.7 1.38 VODAFONE GROUP 4.16 (EUc) 3.92 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) <AGT.L AVI GLOBAL TST 2 <AJBA.L AJ BELL 1.5 <ATST.L ALLIANCE TRUST 3.49 <HICL.L HICL INFRASTRU 2.02 LONDONMETRIC 0.6 MARSHALLS PLC 12 PERP INC&GWTH IT 4.75 RESTAURANT GROUP 1.47 SIG PLC 2.5 SSP GRP 5.8 SYNTHOMER 9.1 TBC BANK GP 1.98 (GEL) TEMPLE BAR INV 11 VICTREX 13.42 WORLDWIDE HC 40 WORLDWIDE HC 40 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)