Market News
June 4, 2019 / 8:41 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 7.2 points off FTSE 100 on June 6

2 Min Read

    MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
     According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 7.2 points
off the index.
 (RIC)      COMPANY            DIVIDEND    STOCK     IMPACT
                               (pence)     OPTION    
            A.B.FOOD           12.05                 0.17
            JOHNSON MATTHEY    62.25                 0.47
            KINGFISHER         7.49                  0.63
            SAINSBURY(J)       7.9                   0.51
            SCOT MTG INV TR    1.74                  0.10
            TAYLOR WIMPEY      10.7                  1.38
            VODAFONE GROUP     4.16 (EUc)            3.92
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 (RIC)         COMPANY              DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 <AGT.L        AVI GLOBAL TST       2
 <AJBA.L       AJ BELL              1.5
 <ATST.L       ALLIANCE TRUST       3.49
 <HICL.L       HICL INFRASTRU       2.02
               LONDONMETRIC         0.6
               MARSHALLS PLC        12
               PERP INC&GWTH IT     4.75
               RESTAURANT GROUP     1.47
               SIG PLC              2.5
               SSP GRP              5.8
               SYNTHOMER            9.1
               TBC BANK GP          1.98 (GEL)
               TEMPLE BAR INV       11
               VICTREX              13.42
               WORLDWIDE HC         40
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
