Ex-divs to take 7.5 points off FTSE 100 on March 21

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.5 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Dividend Stock Option Impact Currency (pence) BRIT AM GBp 50.75 4.60 TOBACCO PHOENIX GRP GBp 23.4 0.48 HDG ROYAL BANK GBp 11 1.97 SCOT SEGRO GBp 10.6 Yes 0.45 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Unadjusted Currency Dividend CLOSE BROS GRP GBp 22 CREST NICHOLSON GBp 21.8 DOMINOS PIZZA GBp 5.45 F&C COMM PRP GBp 0.5 HG CAPITAL TRUST GBp 30 HAMMERSON H GBp 5.92 MEGGITT PLC GBp 11.35 ONESAVINGS GBp 10.3 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Danilo Masoni)