Market News
September 30, 2019 / 8:12 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 7.8 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 3

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.8 points off
the index.    
 (RIC)     COMPANY             DIVIDEND  STOCK    IMPACT
                               (pence)   OPTION   
                                                  
           BRIT AM TOBACCO     50.75              4.60
           BR LAND CO          6.386              0.23
           KINGFISHER          3.33               0.27
           RIGHTMOVE ORD       2.8                0.09
           SMITH (DS)          11                 0.55
           SMITH&NEPHEW        11.5               0.40
           TAYLOR WIMPEY       3.84               0.49
           WPP PLC             22.7               1.10
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:        
 (RIC)      COMPANY                 DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 BAG.L      BARR (AG) PLC           4
 DJAN.L     DAEJAN HLDGS            71
            F &C IV.TST             2.9
            FINSBURY G & I          8.6
            FISHER JAMES            11.3
            HAYS                    8.29
            HASTINGS GP             4.5
            HUNTING                 5 (USc)
            KAZ MINERALS            4 (USc)
            MURRAY INTL TR          12
            RIT CAPITAL             17
            SCOTTISH INV TR         5.3
            SIG PLC                 1.25
            SYNTHOMER               4
            TP ICAP                 5.6
            TRAVIS PERKINS          15.5
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below