Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 Oct 12

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Centrica 3.6 0.78 HSBC $0.1 YES 5.93 Tesco 1 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CLOSE BROS GRP 40 DAEJAN HLDGS 63 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 FINSBURY G & I 7.4 NB GLBL FLT GBX 0.82 ONESAVINGS 3.5 SAGA 3 SPIRAX-SARCO 25.5 SPECTRIS 19 TP ICAP 5.6 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)