Ex-divs to take 7.2 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 21

    MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.16 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Carnival                    0.5 (USD)                    0.252
 GlaxoSmithKline             23                           4.445
 Imperial Brands             65.46                        2.465
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 BBGI SICAV                        3.375
 HICL                              2.01
 Infrastructure                    
 Company Limited                   
 Lancashire                        8
 Holdings                          
 Plus500                           0.6191 USD
 Pershing Square                   0.085 USD
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
