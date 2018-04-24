FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.44 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Antofagasta                 40.6 (USc)                   0.39
 Fresnillo                   29.8 (USc)                   0.15
 Glencore                    0.1 (USD)                    3.24
 Legal & General             11.05                        2.53
 Relx                        27.7                         1.13
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                       (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                                         (pence)   
 Bankers Investment Trust                                4.86
 City of London Investment Trust                         4.55
 Man Group                                               4.18
 International Public Partnerships Limited               3.41
 IWG                                                     3.95
 National Express                                        9.25
 NewRiver REIT                                           4.2
 Petrofac                                                25.3 (USc)
 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund             1.5
 Spirax-Sarco                                            62
 TI Fluid Systems                                        1.31 (EUc)
 Weir Group                                              29
 William Hill                                            8.94
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)
