Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on April 26

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.44 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Antofagasta 40.6 (USc) 0.39 Fresnillo 29.8 (USc) 0.15 Glencore 0.1 (USD) 3.24 Legal & General 11.05 2.53 Relx 27.7 1.13 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust 4.86 City of London Investment Trust 4.55 Man Group 4.18 International Public Partnerships Limited 3.41 IWG 3.95 National Express 9.25 NewRiver REIT 4.2 Petrofac 25.3 (USc) Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund 1.5 Spirax-Sarco 62 TI Fluid Systems 1.31 (EUc) Weir Group 29 William Hill 8.94 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)