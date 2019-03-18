Funds News
March 18, 2019 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 7.5 points off FTSE 100 on March 21

2 Min Read

    LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.5 points off
the index.
      RIC        Name         Dividend    Dividend   Stock Option     Impact
                              Currency    (pence)                  
                 BRIT AM          GBp       50.75                      4.60
                 TOBACCO                                           
                 PHOENIX GRP     GBp        23.4                       0.48
                 HDG                                               
                 ROYAL BANK      GBp         11                        1.97
                 SCOT                                              
                 SEGRO           GBp        10.6         Yes           0.45
    
    Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
    RIC     Name              Dividend   Unadjusted                          
                              Currency    Dividend                         
            CLOSE BROS GRP       GBp         22                              
            CREST NICHOLSON      GBp        21.8                             
            DOMINOS PIZZA        GBp        5.45                             
            F&C COMM PRP         GBp        0.5                              
            HG CAPITAL TRUST     GBp         30                              
            HAMMERSON H          GBp        5.92                             
            MEGGITT PLC          GBp       11.35                             
            ONESAVINGS           GBp        10.3                             
                                                                           
 
 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below