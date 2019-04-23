Ex-divs to take 7.66 points off FTSE 100 on April 25

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.66 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (Pence) Alternative ANTOFAGASTA 37 (USc) 0.39 FRESNILLO 16.7 (USc) 0.09 GLENCORE 0.1 (USD) 3.45 INFORMA 14.85 0.73 LEGAL & GENERAL 11.82 2.78 SPIRAX-SARCO 71 0.21 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (Pence) BANKERS INVESTMENT 5.1 TRUST CITY OF LONDON 4.75 INVESTMENT TRUST ESSENTRA 14.4 GAMES WORKSHOP 35 GREGGS PLC 25 IWG 4.35 PETROFAC 25.3 (USc) QUILTER PLC 3.3 SABRE INSURANCE 12.8 GROUP SANNE GROUP 9.2 TI FLUID 5.94 (euro cents) WEIR GROUP 30.45 WOOD GROUP (JOHN) 23.7 (USc) WILLIAM HILL 7.74 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)