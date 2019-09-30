Ex-divs to take 7.8 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 3

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.8 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BRIT AM TOBACCO 50.75 4.60 BR LAND CO 6.386 0.23 KINGFISHER 3.33 0.27 RIGHTMOVE ORD 2.8 0.09 SMITH (DS) 11 0.55 SMITH&NEPHEW 11.5 0.40 TAYLOR WIMPEY 3.84 0.49 WPP PLC 22.7 1.10 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BAG.L BARR (AG) PLC 4 DJAN.L DAEJAN HLDGS 71 F &C IV.TST 2.9 FINSBURY G & I 8.6 FISHER JAMES 11.3 HAYS 8.29 HASTINGS GP 4.5 HUNTING 5 (USc) KAZ MINERALS 4 (USc) MURRAY INTL TR 12 RIT CAPITAL 17 SCOTTISH INV TR 5.3 SIG PLC 1.25 SYNTHOMER 4 TP ICAP 5.6 TRAVIS PERKINS 15.5 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)