Market News
April 8, 2019 / 8:57 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 7.97 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday

2 Min Read

    LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.97 points off
the index.
    
    
 RIC       Name                 Dividend     Stock           Max Shift
                                (pence)      Alternative     
           AVIVA PLC            20.75                        3.23
           BARRATT DEVLPMNT     9.6                          0.38
           CRODA INTL           49                           0.25
           ITV                  5.4                          0.799
           MONDI                54.55 (EUc)                  0.68
           PADDY PW BETFAIR     133                          0.41
           RENTOKIL INITIAL     3.16                         0.23
           SMURFIT KAPPA GR     72.2 (EUc)                   0.59
           STD LIFE ABER        14.3                         1.4
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:     
    
     RIC      Name                   Unadjusted
                                     Dividend
              BBA AVIATION           10.07
                                     (USc)
              CHARTER COURT          9.9
              EQUINITI               3.49
              F&C COMM PRP           0.5
              INTER PUB PART         3.5
              JPM AMERICAN IT        4
              MERLIN                 5.5
              ROTORK PLC             3.7
              SCOTTISH INV TR        5.3
              SAVILLS                26.4
              ULTRA ELECS HLDG       37
              UNITE GROUP            12.8
 

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below