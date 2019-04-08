Ex-divs to take 7.97 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.97 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Max Shift (pence) Alternative AVIVA PLC 20.75 3.23 BARRATT DEVLPMNT 9.6 0.38 CRODA INTL 49 0.25 ITV 5.4 0.799 MONDI 54.55 (EUc) 0.68 PADDY PW BETFAIR 133 0.41 RENTOKIL INITIAL 3.16 0.23 SMURFIT KAPPA GR 72.2 (EUc) 0.59 STD LIFE ABER 14.3 1.4 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Unadjusted Dividend BBA AVIATION 10.07 (USc) CHARTER COURT 9.9 EQUINITI 3.49 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 INTER PUB PART 3.5 JPM AMERICAN IT 4 MERLIN 5.5 ROTORK PLC 3.7 SCOTTISH INV TR 5.3 SAVILLS 26.4 ULTRA ELECS HLDG 37 UNITE GROUP 12.8 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)