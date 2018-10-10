FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 8.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 11

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.61 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND  STOCK   IMPACT
                         (pence)   OPTION  
                                           
 Barratt                 35.2              1.36
 Development                               
 Centrica                3.6               0.77
 HSBC                    10 (USc)          5.86
 Holdings                                  
 Tesco                   1.67              0.62
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                             (pence) 
                                             
 Close Brothers Group                        42
 F&C Commercial Property                     0.5    
 Trust                                       
 NB Global Floating Rate                     1.07
 Income Fund Ltd                             
 OneSavings Bank                             4.3
 Primary Health Properties                   0.6
 Superdry                                    25
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering                    29
 Spectris                                    20.5
 Ted Baker                                   17.9
 Weir Group                                  15.75
 
 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
