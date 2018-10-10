Ex-divs to take 8.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 11

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.61 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION Barratt 35.2 1.36 Development Centrica 3.6 0.77 HSBC 10 (USc) 5.86 Holdings Tesco 1.67 0.62 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Close Brothers Group 42 F&C Commercial Property 0.5 Trust NB Global Floating Rate 1.07 Income Fund Ltd OneSavings Bank 4.3 Primary Health Properties 0.6 Superdry 25 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 29 Spectris 20.5 Ted Baker 17.9 Weir Group 15.75 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)