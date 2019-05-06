Market News
May 6, 2019 / 12:26 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Ex-divs to take 8.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 9

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 8.8 points off the index.
    
   RIC    Name               Dividend        Stock      Impact
                             (pence)      Alternative  
 ADML.L   ADMIRAL GROUP         66                       0.53
  BP.L    BP               10.25 (USc)        Yes        6.15
  CNA.L   CENTRICA             8.4            Yes        1.89
  HSX.L   HISCOX            28.6 (USc)        Yes        0.24
 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
   RIC    Name              Dividend 
  BAG.L   BARR PLC            12.74
 CARDC.L  CARD FACTORY         6.4
 IBST.L   IBSTOCK              6.5
 POLYP.L  POLYMETAL INT     0.31 (USc)
 UKWG.L   GREENCOAT UK        1.735
 
 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
