Market News
February 17, 2020 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 8.9 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 20

1 Min Read

    MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 8.9 points
off the index.
 (RIC)     COMPANY           DIVIDEND     STOCK      IMPACT
                             (pence)      OPTION     
           CARNIVAL          0.5 (USD)               0.24
           GLAXOSMITHKLINE   23                      4.49
           IMP.BRANDS        72                      2.73
           UNILEVER          34.7                    1.51
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
 (RIC)       COMPANY           DIVIDEND
                               (pence)
             BBGI SICAV        3.5
             NEXTENERGY SOL.   1.72
             PERSHING SQUARE   0.08 (USD)
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below