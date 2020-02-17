Ex-divs to take 8.9 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 20

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 8.9 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION CARNIVAL 0.5 (USD) 0.24 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 23 4.49 IMP.BRANDS 72 2.73 UNILEVER 34.7 1.51 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BBGI SICAV 3.5 NEXTENERGY SOL. 1.72 PERSHING SQUARE 0.08 (USD) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)