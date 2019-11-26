Market News
Ex-divs to take 8 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 28

Joice Alves

    LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8 points off the
index.
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION    IMPACT
                                     (pence)                       
 INTL CONSOL AIR                     0.15                          0.79
 JD SPORTS FASHN                     0.28                          0.00
 JOHNSON MATTHEY                     24.5                          0.19
 LAND SECS.               LAND.L     9.28                          0.26
 NATIONAL GRID                       16.57         Yes             2.30
 SEVERN TRENT                        40                            0.38
 VODAFONE GROUP                      4.5                           4.12
 

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
 
 COMPANY                   (RIC)         DIVIDEND
                                          (pence)
 3I INF. ORD                                4.6
 BELLWAY                                    100
 DIPLOMA                                   20.5
 ELECTROCOMPONENT                           5.9
 EUROMONEY INST                            22.3
 GAMES WORKSHOP                             35
 HICL INFRASTRU                            2.06
 HILL & SMITH HLD                          10.6
 KAINOS GROUP                               3.5
 PERP INC&GWTH IT                           3.4
 TALKTALK                                    1
 TELECOM PLUS                               27
 

 (Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
