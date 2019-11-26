Ex-divs to take 8 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 28

By Joice Alves LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) INTL CONSOL AIR 0.15 0.79 JD SPORTS FASHN 0.28 0.00 JOHNSON MATTHEY 24.5 0.19 LAND SECS. LAND.L 9.28 0.26 NATIONAL GRID 16.57 Yes 2.30 SEVERN TRENT 40 0.38 VODAFONE GROUP 4.5 4.12 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3I INF. ORD 4.6 BELLWAY 100 DIPLOMA 20.5 ELECTROCOMPONENT 5.9 EUROMONEY INST 22.3 GAMES WORKSHOP 35 HICL INFRASTRU 2.06 HILL & SMITH HLD 10.6 KAINOS GROUP 3.5 PERP INC&GWTH IT 3.4 TALKTALK 1 TELECOM PLUS 27 (Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)