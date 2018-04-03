FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated a day ago

Ex-divs to take 8.1 points off FTSE 100 on April 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.12 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)     DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                             (pence)                          
 Aviva                       19                               2.95
 Direct Line                 28.6                             1.53
 Ferguson                    57.4 (U.S. cents)                0.39
 GKN                         6.2                              0.41
 Old Mutual                  3.57                             0.66
 Pearson                     12                               0.37
 St James's Place            27.45                            0.56
 DS Smith                    4.9                              0.19
 Smiths Group                13.8                             0.21
 Smith & Nephew              22.7 (U.S. cents)                0.55
 Taylor Wimpey               2.44                             0.31
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                       (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence)    
 Convatec                                                 3.0935
 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust                           7.2
 James Fisher and Sons                                    19.3
 Go-Ahead Group                                           30.17
 Hikma                                                    23 (U.S. cents)
 IMI                                                      25.2
 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd                       3.57
 Moneysupermarket.com Group                               7.6
 Melrose Industries                                       2.8
 Murray International Trust                               17
 RIT Capital Partners                                     16.5
 Redrow                                                   9
 Rotork                                                   3.35
 TP ICAP                                                  11.25
 Travis Perkins                                           30.5
 Ultra Electronics Holdings                               35
 Virgin Money                                             4.1
 VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited             5.5 (U.S. cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
