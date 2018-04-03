Ex-divs to take 8.1 points off FTSE 100 on April 5

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.12 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Aviva 19 2.95 Direct Line 28.6 1.53 Ferguson 57.4 (U.S. cents) 0.39 GKN 6.2 0.41 Old Mutual 3.57 0.66 Pearson 12 0.37 St James's Place 27.45 0.56 DS Smith 4.9 0.19 Smiths Group 13.8 0.21 Smith & Nephew 22.7 (U.S. cents) 0.55 Taylor Wimpey 2.44 0.31 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Convatec 3.0935 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 7.2 James Fisher and Sons 19.3 Go-Ahead Group 30.17 Hikma 23 (U.S. cents) IMI 25.2 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd 3.57 Moneysupermarket.com Group 7.6 Melrose Industries 2.8 Murray International Trust 17 RIT Capital Partners 16.5 Redrow 9 Rotork 3.35 TP ICAP 11.25 Travis Perkins 30.5 Ultra Electronics Holdings 35 Virgin Money 4.1 VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited 5.5 (U.S. cents) (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)