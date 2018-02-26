FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 8.5 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations, at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.48 points off
the index. 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                (pence)                 
                                                        
 Barclays                       2         Yes           1.32
 Berkeley Group                 56.75                   0.28
 easyJet                        40.9                    0.39
 Rio Tinto                      129.43                  5.98
 RSA Insurance Group            13                      0.51
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                        (pence) 
                                        
 Beazley                                7.4
 Hays                                   1.06
 HICL Infrastructure Company            1.96
 Witan Investment Trust                 13.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
