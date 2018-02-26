Ex-divs to take 8.5 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 1

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barclays 2 Yes 1.32 Berkeley Group 56.75 0.28 easyJet 40.9 0.39 Rio Tinto 129.43 5.98 RSA Insurance Group 13 0.51 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Beazley 7.4 Hays 1.06 HICL Infrastructure Company 1.96 Witan Investment Trust 13.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)