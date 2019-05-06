Ex-divs to take 8.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 9

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 8.8 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Impact (pence) Alternative ADML.L ADMIRAL GROUP 66 0.53 BP.L BP 10.25 (USc) Yes 6.15 CNA.L CENTRICA 8.4 Yes 1.89 HSX.L HISCOX 28.6 (USc) Yes 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend BAG.L BARR PLC 12.74 CARDC.L CARD FACTORY 6.4 IBST.L IBSTOCK 6.5 POLYP.L POLYMETAL INT 0.31 (USc) UKWG.L GREENCOAT UK 1.735 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Danilo Masoni)