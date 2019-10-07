Market News
Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10

    MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 9.5 points
off the index.    
 (RIC)      COMPANY            DIVIDEND  STOCK    IMPACT
                               (pence)   OPTION   
                                                  
            BARRATT DEVLPMNT   36.8               1.48
            CENTRICA           1.5                0.35
            HSBC HOLDINGS      0.1 USD   Yes      6.55
            SPIRAX-SARCO       32                 0.09
            TESCO              2.65               1.02
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:    
 (RIC)     COMPANY           DIVIDEND
                             (pence)    
           BMO COMM PROP.    0.5
 <BOY.L    BODYCOTE          6
           CLOSE BROS GRP    44
 <COB.L    COBHAM            0.4
           PRIMARY HLTH PRP  0.4
 <SXS.L    SPECTRIS          21.9
           WEIR GROUP        16.5
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Julien Ponthus)
