Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 10

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 9.5 points off the index. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BARRATT DEVLPMNT 36.8 1.48 CENTRICA 1.5 0.35 HSBC HOLDINGS 0.1 USD Yes 6.55 SPIRAX-SARCO 32 0.09 TESCO 2.65 1.02 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BMO COMM PROP. 0.5 <BOY.L BODYCOTE 6 CLOSE BROS GRP 44 <COB.L COBHAM 0.4 PRIMARY HLTH PRP 0.4 <SXS.L SPECTRIS 21.9 WEIR GROUP 16.5 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Julien Ponthus)