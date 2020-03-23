Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 26

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.8 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BRIT AM TOBACCO 52.6 4.8 BR LAND CO 7.98 0.3 FERGUSON 67.5 (USc) 0.5 PRUDENTIAL 19.6 2.0 PEARSON 13.5 0.4 ROYAL BANK SCOT 8 1.4 SCHRODERS 79 0.35 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name DIVIDEND (pence) FIDELITY EURO 3.88 CONTOURGLBL 2.99 GO-AHEAD GROUP 30.2 ONESAVINGS 11.2 XP POWER 36 (Reporting by Joice Alves)