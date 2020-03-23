Market News
Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 26

    LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.8 points off
the index.
   
    RIC      COMPANY             DIVIDEND       IMPACT
                                (pence)        
             BRIT AM TOBACCO       52.6           4.8
             BR LAND CO            7.98           0.3
             FERGUSON           67.5 (USc)        0.5
             PRUDENTIAL            19.6           2.0
             PEARSON               13.5           0.4
             ROYAL BANK SCOT         8            1.4
             SCHRODERS              79           0.35
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 

    RIC     Name                 DIVIDEND
                                (pence)   
            FIDELITY EURO          3.88
            CONTOURGLBL            2.99
            GO-AHEAD GROUP         30.2
            ONESAVINGS             11.2
            XP POWER                36
 
 (Reporting by Joice Alves)
