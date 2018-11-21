Market News
Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 22

    LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 9.8 points
off the index.          
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Carnival                50 (USc)                   0.25
 DCC                   44.98                        0.17
 Evraz                 0.25 (USD)                   0.38
 Imperial              65.46                        2.40
 Brands                                             
 National              16.08         Yes            2.11
 Grid                                               
 Vodafone              4.84 (EUc)                   4.45
 Group                                              
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)    
 3i Infrastructure                     4.325
 B&M European Value                   2.7
 Retail                               
 Edinburgh Dragon                     4
 Trust                                
 Great Portland                       3.44
 Estates                              
 Genesis Emerging                     19 (USc)
 Markets Fund                         
 HICL                                 2.01
 Infrastructure                       
 Company                              
 JP Morgan Japanese                   5
 Investment Trust                     
 Tate & Lyle                          8.6
 Witan Investment                     10.5
 Trust                                
 Worldwide                            13
 Healthcare Trust                     
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Danilo Masoni)
