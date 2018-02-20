FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 20, 2018 / 10:03 AM / in 16 hours

Ex-divs to take 9.1 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.1 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)     DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                         
 Carnival                    45 (U.S. cents)                 0.22
 Diageo                      24.9                            2.39
 GlaxoSmithKline             23                              4.32
 Imperial Brands             59.51                           2.21
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                (pence)  
                                
 Lancashire Holdings            0.1 (USD)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.