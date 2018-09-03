Ex-divs to take 9.2 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 6

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.24 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Admiral Group 60 0.47 Antofagasta 6.8 (US cents) 0.07 BHP Billiton 63 (US cents) 3.93 CRH 19.6 (EU cents) 0.58 Glencore 0.1 (USD) 3.50 Land Securities Group 9.04 0.25 RSA Insurance Group 7.3 0.29 Shire 4.26 0.15 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aggreko 9.38 Alliance Trust 3.389 Clarkson 24 ConvaTec 1.3087 G4S 3.59 Greggs 10.7 IWG 1.95 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd 3.57 Kaz Minerals 6 (US cents) Meggitt Plc 5.3 Pagegroup 16.83 Phoenix Group 0.226 Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc 3.25 Polymetal International 0.17 (USD) Rathbone Brothers Plc 24 Savills 4.8 (Reporting by Kit Rees)