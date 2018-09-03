FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 9.2 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 6

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.24 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                         
 Admiral Group                     60                              0.47
 Antofagasta                       6.8 (US cents)                  0.07
 BHP Billiton                      63 (US cents)                   3.93
 CRH                               19.6 (EU cents)                 0.58
 Glencore                          0.1 (USD)                       3.50
 Land Securities Group             9.04                            0.25
 RSA Insurance Group               7.3                             0.29
 Shire                             4.26                            0.15
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                           (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                              (pence)    
 Aggreko                                                      9.38
 Alliance Trust                                               3.389
 Clarkson                                                     24
 ConvaTec                                                     1.3087
 G4S                                                          3.59
 Greggs                                                       10.7
 IWG                                                          1.95
 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd                           3.57
 Kaz Minerals                                                 6 (US cents)
 Meggitt Plc                                                  5.3
 Pagegroup                                                    16.83
 Phoenix Group                                                0.226
 Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc             3.25
 Polymetal International                                      0.17 (USD)
 Rathbone Brothers Plc                                        24
 Savills                                                      4.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
