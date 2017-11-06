Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.9

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BP 10 (US cents) Yes 5.70 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.56 Whitbread 31.4 0.22 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Card Factory 17.9 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Go-Ahead Group 71.91 Genesis Emerging Markets Fund 14 (US cents) UK Commercial Property Trust 0.92 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)