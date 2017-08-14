FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 9.64 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 17
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 2 months

Ex-divs to take 9.64 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.64 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                     (pence)                 
                                                             
 Ashtead Group                       22.75                   0.44
 British American Tobacco            56.5                    5.05
 Imperial Brands                     25.85                   0.96
 Legal & General                     4.3                     0.99
 Merlin                              2.4                     0.07
 Pearson                             5                       0.16
 Reckitt Benckiser                   66.6                    1.62
 Schroders                           34                      0.15
 Segro                               5.25      Yes           0.20
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)  
                                            
 Man Group                                  3.79
 Evraz PLC                                  0.3 (USD)
 Ibstock                                    2.6
 Kennedy Wilson                             12
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels              2.08
 Renewables Infrastructure Group            1.6 
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.