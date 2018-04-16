Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 19

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.79 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BAE Systems 13 1.61 Barratt 8.6 0.33 Development Croda 46 0.23 Informa 13.8 0.44 Lloyds 2.05 5.68 Banking Group Standard 14.3 1.50 Life Aberdeen Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aggreko 17.74 Balfour Beatty 2.4 Bodycote 37.1 Capital & 1 Counties Drax Group 7.4 Greggs 22 Intu Properties 9.4 Inmarsat 12 (USc) John Laing 7.17 Group NB Global 0.8 Floating Rate Income Fund Limited Polypipe Group 7.5 Rathbone 39 Brothers UBM 18 Wood Group 23.2 (USc) (Reporting by Helen Reid)