April 16, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.79 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 BAE Systems              13                           1.61
 Barratt                  8.6                          0.33
 Development                                           
 Croda                    46                           0.23
 Informa                  13.8                         0.44
 Lloyds                   2.05                         5.68
 Banking                                               
 Group                                                 
 Standard                 14.3                         1.50
 Life                                                  
 Aberdeen                                              
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Aggreko                           17.74
 Balfour Beatty                    2.4
 Bodycote                          37.1
 Capital &                         1
 Counties                          
 Drax Group                        7.4
 Greggs                            22
 Intu Properties                   9.4
 Inmarsat                          12 (USc)
 John Laing                        7.17
 Group                             
 NB Global                         0.8
 Floating Rate                     
 Income Fund                       
 Limited                           
 Polypipe Group                    7.5
 Rathbone                          39
 Brothers                          
 UBM                               18
 Wood Group                        23.2 (USc)
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
