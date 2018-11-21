Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 22

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 9.8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Carnival 50 (USc) 0.25 DCC 44.98 0.17 Evraz 0.25 (USD) 0.38 Imperial 65.46 2.40 Brands National 16.08 Yes 2.11 Grid Vodafone 4.84 (EUc) 4.45 Group Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3i Infrastructure 4.325 B&M European Value 2.7 Retail Edinburgh Dragon 4 Trust Great Portland 3.44 Estates Genesis Emerging 19 (USc) Markets Fund HICL 2.01 Infrastructure Company JP Morgan Japanese 5 Investment Trust Tate & Lyle 8.6 Witan Investment 10.5 Trust Worldwide 13 Healthcare Trust (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Danilo Masoni)