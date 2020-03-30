Ex-divs to take five points off FTSE 100 on April 2

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies were expected to go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors could no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.05 points off the index. But as companies like UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey have postponed or ditched dividend payments in a bid to preserve cash due to the coronavirus pandemic, ex-divs will likely take fewer points off FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 companies than expected in the near future. (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) INTERCONT HOTEL 85.9 USc 0.5 MONDI 55.72 EUc 0.95 MELROSE IND 3.4 0.65 PHOENIX GRP HDG 23.4 0.49 STD LIFE ABER 14.3 1.32 SMITH&NEPHEW 23.1 USc 0.65 TAYLOR WIMPEY 3.8 0.49 Among FTSE 250 companies planned to go ex-dividend were: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) CHEMRING GROUP 2.4 CLS HOLDINGS 5.1 CONVATEC 3.1 MAN GROUP 5.1 USc FINSBURY G & I 8 FISHER JAMES 23.4 IMPAX ENMTL 3 MKTS IMI PLC 26.2 MONEYSUP GRP 8.61 MURRAY INTL TR 17.5 PROVIDENT FINCL 16 PRIMARY HLTH 1.02 PRP QUILTER PLC 3.5 RIT CAPITAL 17.5 SOFTCAT 5.4 TP ICAP 11.3 TRAVIS PERKINS 33 (Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)