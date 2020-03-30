Market News
Ex-divs to take five points off FTSE 100 on April 2

    LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies were
expected to go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors could no longer
qualify for the latest dividend payout. 
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.05 points off
the index.
    But as companies like UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey have postponed or
ditched dividend payments in a bid to preserve cash due to the coronavirus
pandemic, ex-divs will likely take fewer points off FTSE 100 and FTSE 250
 companies than expected in the near future.
      
  (RIC)    COMPANY           DIVIDEND      IMPACT
                            (pence)      
           INTERCONT HOTEL   85.9 USc       0.5
           MONDI             55.72 EUc      0.95
           MELROSE IND          3.4         0.65
           PHOENIX GRP HDG     23.4         0.49
           STD LIFE ABER       14.3         1.32
           SMITH&NEPHEW      23.1 USc       0.65
           TAYLOR WIMPEY        3.8         0.49
 
Among FTSE 250 companies planned to go ex-dividend were: 
    (RIC)     COMPANY           DIVIDEND
                               (pence)   
              CHEMRING GROUP      2.4
              CLS HOLDINGS        5.1
              CONVATEC            3.1
              MAN GROUP         5.1 USc
              FINSBURY G & I       8
              FISHER JAMES        23.4
              IMPAX ENMTL          3
              MKTS             
              IMI PLC             26.2
              MONEYSUP GRP        8.61
              MURRAY INTL TR      17.5
              PROVIDENT FINCL      16
              PRIMARY HLTH        1.02
              PRP              
              QUILTER PLC         3.5
              RIT CAPITAL         17.5
              SOFTCAT             5.4
              TP ICAP             11.3
              TRAVIS PERKINS       33
 
 (Reporting by Joice Alves; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
