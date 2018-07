LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - There will be no FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box 1.34 Bank of Georgia 2.44 (Georgian lari) Cranswick 38.6 Vedanta Resources 41 (USc) (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)