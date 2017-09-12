FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 12:46 PM / in a month

No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. 
         
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                             (pence)    
 Assura                      0.48
 BBA Aviation                3.81 (U.S. cents)
 Computacenter               7.4
 Derwent London              13.864
 Equiniti                    1.75
 Inmarsat                    21.62 (U.S. cents)
 Restaurant Group            6.8
 Sanne Group                 4.2
 Sophos Group                3.3 (U.S. cents)
 Stobart Group               4.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
