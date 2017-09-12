No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.48 BBA Aviation 3.81 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.4 Derwent London 13.864 Equiniti 1.75 Inmarsat 21.62 (U.S. cents) Restaurant Group 6.8 Sanne Group 4.2 Sophos Group 3.3 (U.S. cents) Stobart Group 4.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)