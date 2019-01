LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend this week. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust 5 City of London Investment Trust <CTY.L 4.55 Games Workshop 25 Pennon Group 12.84 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure 1.5 Income Fund Stagecoach Group 3.8 (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)