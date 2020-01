MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday. Among the FTSE 250 going ex dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND (pence) BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5.35 CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT 4.75 TRUST PLC GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC 45 PENNON GROUP PLC 13.66 SEQUOIA ECONOMIC 1.56 INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME FUND LTD STAGECOACH GROUP PLC 3.8 (Compiled by Danilo Masoni)