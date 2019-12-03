Only one FTSE 100 company to go ex-div on Dec 5

By Joice Alves LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Next is the only FTSE 100 company that will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for its latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.29 points off the UK blue-chip index. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND (pence) AVI GLOBAL TST AGT.L 0.86 ALLIANCE TRUST ATST.L 0.62 BABCOCK INTL BAB.L 1.93 BRITVIC BVIC.L 3.07 BIG YELLOW GRP BYG.L 1.12 CALEDONIA INV CLDN.L 0.29 FIDELITY SPECIAL FSV.L 0.52 HOMESERVE HSV.L 0.85 INTERMEDIATE CAP ICP.L 2.23 INVESTEC INVP.L 3.9 LONDONMETRIC LMPL.L 0.69 MEDICLINIC MDCM.L 0.67 PAYPOINT PAYP.L 0.73 PETS AT HOME PETSP.L 0.63 PERSONAL ASSETS PNL.L 0.18 ROYAL MAIL R RMG.L 3.67 TEMPLETON EMERGE TEM.L 1 TEMPLE BAR INV TMPL.L 0.39 TR PROPERTY INV TRY.L 0.88 (Reporting by Joice Alves)