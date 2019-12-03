Market News
December 3, 2019 / 12:59 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Only one FTSE 100 company to go ex-div on Dec 5

Joice Alves

2 Min Read

    By Joice Alves
    LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Next is the only FTSE 100 company
that will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer
qualify for its latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.29 points off
the UK blue-chip index.

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
      
 COMPANY                RIC     DIVIDEND (pence)
 AVI GLOBAL TST        AGT.L          0.86
 ALLIANCE TRUST       ATST.L          0.62
 BABCOCK INTL          BAB.L          1.93
 BRITVIC              BVIC.L          3.07
 BIG YELLOW GRP        BYG.L          1.12
 CALEDONIA INV        CLDN.L          0.29
 FIDELITY SPECIAL      FSV.L          0.52
 HOMESERVE             HSV.L          0.85
 INTERMEDIATE CAP      ICP.L          2.23
 INVESTEC             INVP.L           3.9
 LONDONMETRIC         LMPL.L          0.69
 MEDICLINIC           MDCM.L          0.67
 PAYPOINT             PAYP.L          0.73
 PETS AT HOME         PETSP.L         0.63
 PERSONAL ASSETS       PNL.L          0.18
 ROYAL MAIL R          RMG.L          3.67
 TEMPLETON EMERGE      TEM.L            1
 TEMPLE BAR INV       TMPL.L          0.39
 TR PROPERTY INV       TRY.L          0.88
 
 (Reporting by Joice Alves)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below